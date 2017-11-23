House of Compassion throws event to help those in need on Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving House of Compassion combined with other organizations to feed those in need.

Multiple people came out to volunteer and donate food at Kiwanis Park in Lufkin.

Greg Sims said he had this vision a year ago, and having the community come together is very rewarding

“Just seeing the way people have come together is good, so all we did was create an avenue that people could be a part of this, said Greg Sims, Vice President of House of Compassion. “Like I said the community has been kindheartedly behind it.”





Sims said this is the first year of Thanksgiving in the park but he plans to make this an annual event

