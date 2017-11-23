Lufkin fire department holds annual potluck for Thanksgiving meal

Even on Thanksgiving firemen are making it their duty to keep the Lufkin community safe.

In spite of working this holiday, firemen celebrate Thanksgiving with their annual potluck.

“You get that sense of family that you would get even if you were at home having dinner with your family,” said Ryan Watson, captain and paramedic.

Watson has worked with the fire department for 18 years and said he's never missed a potluck.

He's found the potluck to be good bonding time for the firemen

“It gives us the opportunity to come together, eat a meal together, and have good reports with one another and bring in our families,” said Watson.

To make work feel more like thanksgiving firemen family members were invited to come out and enjoy the food.

“Their families are able to come out and eat with us and even the other guys who's family can't come up here they usually enjoy being around other people's families,” Watson said.

Cody Walton, a paramedic, wasn't able to spend Thanksgiving with his wife and kids but says he’s grateful he can still have a Thanksgiving meal.

“Since I’m not able to stay at the house with my kids, my wife, and my family at least I can be up here with these guys and have a Thanksgiving,” said Walton.

Walton said even though they had to work the men are still using this time to be thankful.

Walton said, “We’re just thankful for everything that we have and thankful for our families. I’m thankful that we have the job that we do and be able to come together and do stuff like this.”

Firemen said they've been able to relax and enjoy this time together, but if a fire happens to take place they're ready to take care of business.

