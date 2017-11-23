2 houses damaged in Thanksgiving fire, Angelina County officials investigating

Angelina County officials say foul play is suspected after a fire damaged two homes Thursday.

About 6:30 p.m., Huntington and Fuller Springs volunteer fire departments were called to the 300 block of Home Place Road.

Angelina County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ray Stubbs said the fire damaged two homes and that the site of the fires is being treated as a crime scene. Stubbs said the department has identified a person of interest.

No one was injured in the incident and officials say the homes were empty.

