Person of interest in Shelby County missing person case charged with murder

While most families were enjoying Thanksgiving, one family in Diboll was displaced after a fire destroyed their home.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect in a Huntington-Area fire that damaged two homes Thursday evening.More >>
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested two men on felony and misdemeanor drug charges after a traffic stop on Powers Street Thursday night.More >>
The man who was identified as a person of interest in a case involving a missing 38-year-old Center woman was charged with first-degree murder earlier this week.More >>
An investigation is ongoing in the disappearance of a 38-year-old woman who was last seen in the Center area.More >>
