Person of interest in Shelby County missing person case charged with murder

The man who was identified as a person of interest in a case involving a missing 38-year-old Center woman was charged with first-degree murder earlier this week.

Charles Dearing, 68, of Center, is still being held in the Shelby County Jail, according to jail staff. He has been charged with first-degree felony murder second-degree felony possession of marijuana between 50 and 200 pounds, and his collective bail amount has been set at $2.8 million.

The Center Police Department sent out a missing person bulletin in regard to Brandie Tenille Wright on Nov. 3. When East Texas News spoke to Shelby County District Attorney Stephen Shires on Tuesday, he declined to respond to a question about whether or not Wright’s body had been found.

However, the Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center posted an obituary for Wright on its website earlier this week. Visitation for Wright will be at the Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday. Services will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the obituary. Wright was the mother of two daughters.

On Tuesday, Shires said they had identified Dearing as a person of interest in the case and that a search warrant was issued for Dearing’s home. When authorities executed the search warrant on Dearing’s home, they found him to be in possession of a second-degree felony amount of marijuana - between 50 and 200 pounds, Shires said.

A Shelby County judge set Dearing’s original bail amount for the possession of marijuana charge at $1 million because of the $350,000 estimated street value. However, that bail amount has since been increased to $1.5 million.

Shires said on Tuesday that the case is still very much an open investigation, and as a result, he was unable to release a great deal of information about the investigation.

Wright was last seen alive in the Center area.

