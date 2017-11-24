2 men arrested on felony, misdemeanor drug charges after Nacogdoches PD traffic stop

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested two men on felony and misdemeanor drug charges after a traffic stop on Powers Street Thursday night.

Delond Elroy Barnes, 25, of Center, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams charge and a Class A misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug charge.

Terrance Devonte Rushing 24, of Center, is still being held in the county jail on a state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram charge and a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department’s daily activity report, an NPD officer stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of Powers Street between 9:55 and 9:59 p.m. Thursday night. Barnes and Rushing were found to be in possession of ecstasy, Promethazine, Xanax, and marijuana, the report stated.

