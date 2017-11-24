Day after Thanksgiving fire, 1 Diboll family recovering from a total loss

While most families were enjoying Thanksgiving, one family in Diboll was displaced after a fire destroyed their home.

Alicia and Faustina Lopez have lived in their home for 40 years and now they'll have to start over.

Family members said after they finished watching the football game, they were planning to eat their Thanksgiving meal until the house began to smoke.

“It hurts me,” said Jocelyn Huerta, a granddaughter of the homeowners. “They lost everything, and they don't have anything now.”



Every year, all 35 members of the Lopez family come together and celebrate Thanksgiving, but this year it was interrupted by flames.



Some were outside watching the Dallas Cowboys, and the girls were inside. The guys were the ones that ran in and said, "Fire on top of the roof,” said Huerta.

The Diboll Fire Department got a call around 3:30 p.m. and within four minutes fire fighters were fighting the blaze, but it was too late.



They couldn't get nothing out. Everything is lost,” Huerta said.

Diboll Fire Chief Gary Jones, said they suspect a gas heater in a bedroom is the cause of the fire, but this is still under investigation.



Among the items lost in the fire was Emilio Lopez’s college fund.



Huerta said, “My husband's brother was saving money for him to go to college," Huerta said. "He lost that money.”



In spite of the Lopez family's loss, Marco’s Pizza is living by their core value, "Lufkin first," and collecting donations.

“That's what we do here at Marco’s,” said Matt Mathis, the general manger. “As soon as we see anything like that happen in our community, we automatically want to respond and reach out to those.”



The Lopez family said they have so many memories inside the house, but they are just glad no one was hurt and are thankful for the support from the community.

Marco’s Pizza will be accepting all donations until December 1, 2017. Donations can be dropped off during business hours: Monday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

