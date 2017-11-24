2 arrested after jeep crashes into utility pole in Angelina County

From the Angelina County Sheriff's Office

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to and investigated a one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, November 22, at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Old Highway 69.

Preliminary information indicates Troopers responded to the scene of the crash where a Jeep SUV had struck a utility pole and then left the scene. The driver was later located at a nearby residence and identified as Lasha Turner, 33, from Vidor, TX. While investigators were speaking with Turner a second female emerged from a wooded area stated she was the passenger in the vehicle and identified herself as Kerry Welch, 27, from Beaumont. Welch was found to be in possession of multiple identification cards from various states and was also wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Welch and Turner were both taken into custody and transported to the Angelina County Jail. Once at the jail, Welch was found to be in possession of a dangerous drug.

Turner was booked into the Angelina County Jail for fail to comply with requirements striking structure/fixture/landscaping <$200.

Welch was booked into the jail for possession of a dangerous drug and various felony and misdemeanor warrants. No additional information is available at this time.