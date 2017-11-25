Nacogdoches main street hosts small business Saturday, encouraging shoppers to shop locally



In some cities the day after Black Friday shelves are still full, but in Nacogdoches the Main Street Program have a yearly shopping event called, Small Business Saturday, that encourages the whole city to come out and shop at local stores.

“So it gives a chance for the small locally owned stores to get some business on Saturdays,” said Ryan Russell, main street’s board president. “It gets the community out and shopping.

This year's small business Saturday entry increased to 32 stores, resulting in a large turnout earlier in the day.

“There's already a big crowd in the stores and they are really crowded and everybody is excited to try some good Wassail,” said Russell.

Wassail is what gets the whole city involved according to Carlie Allen.

“It's become kind of a Nacogdoches tradition,” said Carlie Allen, main streets’ community assistant. “A lot of people come shop and drink Wassail, walk around, and maybe buy Christmas gifts and find what they want to get people. It's really awesome.”



Gerry Larabe has participated for 15 years and said serving Wassail during 'Small Business Saturday always brings in the shoppers.

“It’s one of our largest days,” said Larabe, store owner of House of Texas. Everybody is out and everybody is happy and r starting to buy for Christmas.”

During Small Business Saturday downtown merchants serve shoppers homemade Wassail to earn bragging rights for the best holiday brew.

“We're the reigning queen of Wassail. We have won the people's choice six years in a row and the judge’s choice two years in a row,” said Larabe.

Main street employees say if you didn’t make the event this year there's always next year.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

