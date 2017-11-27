16-year-old dies in one-vehicle rollover wreck near Livingston

A 16-year-old boy died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred early Sunday morning on FM 2457 about five miles west of Livingston.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a one-vehicle fatality crash on FM 2497 at about 5 a.m.

The preliminary crash report states that Mason Johnson, 16, of Livingston, was driving a 1989 Chevrolet pickup west on FM 2457 when his pickup drove off the road to the right and struck a culvert. Johnson was ejected after the truck rolled over, the press release stated.

Polk County Justice of the Peace Sarah Arnett pronounced Johnson dead at the scene of the wreck at 5:15 a.m.

The wreck is still under investigation.

