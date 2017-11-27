Jasper County Sheriff: Man shot, killed after property confrontation with relatives

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred on Saturday in Brookeland.

According to a press release from Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman, JCSO deputies were dispatched out to a home on County Road 201 in reference to a shooting that had just occurred. When deputies and EMS personnel arrived on the scene, they found a man who was later identified as Eddie Isabell lying on the living room floor.

Although someone at the scene performed CPR on Isabell, he died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, Newman said.

Further investigation revealed that Isabell was shot after he unlawfully entered the home of his sister and brother-in-law with a gun and confronted them about property issues.

