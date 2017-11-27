3 structures destroyed by fire, several departments still at scene

Three structures have been lost in a Monday night fire in Zavalla.



According to Zavalla Fire Chief Chris Wade, the fire began at around 5:30 p.m. on Paradise Point Drive. When firefighters arrived at the scene, one structure was fully involved, he said, and the fire quickly spread to another residence.



A family of four people has lost their home in the fire, and another weekend home for another family and a shed structure have all been lost. No injuries reported.



Firefighters from Zavalla, Huntington, Moffett, and Fuller Springs responded. They are still at the scene battling the fire, Wade said.



