Body of Center woman found on Shelby County property; suspect charged with murder

A press release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office shed new light on the Brandi Tenille Wright case.

After Wright, 38, was reported missing in late October, her car was found at a home on County Road 1012. After a search warrant was issued to search the 60-acre property, the suspect in the case told investigators where to find Wright’s body on the property.

Charles Dearing Jr., the suspect in the case, is still being held in the Shelby County Jail on a first-degree felony murder charge and a second-degree felony possession of marijuana charge. Collectively, his bail amount has been set at $2.8 million.

According to the press release, Investigators with the Shelby County DA’s office and the Center Police Department got a warrant to enter the property and had Wright’s car towed to the CPD office, where it was processed by a Texas Department of Public Safety forensic team.

At that point, authorities got another warrant to search the 60-acre property on CR 1012, the press release stated.

“Investigators for the District Attorney’s Office, Center Police Department, San Augustine Sheriff’s Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department executed the secondary search warrant on November 17, 2017,” the press release stated. “During this search, investigators recovered several 5-gallon buckets of marijuana, an industrial size trashcan of marijuana, a large plastic tote of marijuana, 1,750 marijuana plants and implements that were clearly utilized for the cultivation of marijuana.”

As a result, Dearing, 69, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana, the press release stated. During his arraignment, Dearing allegedly asked to speak with investigators and told them where Wright’s body could be found on the property on CR 1012.

Investigators with the Shelby County District Attorney’s office, the Center Police Department, the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers executed a third search warrant on the property. After Wright’s body was exhumed, it was taken to Tyler, where an autopsy was performed.

Dearing was then charged with first-degree murder.

“Due to the ongoing investigation of the murder, no more information can be released at this time,” said Joey Haley, an investigator for the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

