Two women die in two-vehicle wreck near Crockett on US 287

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

Two women died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 287 near Crockett Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck occurred about a mile north of Crockett at about 4:20 p.m. 

The preliminary crash report states that a 2001 Dodge pickup failed to yield the right of way from a private driveway and drove into the path of a 2016 Dodge pickup that was traveling north on US 287.

The driver of the 2001 Dodge has been identified as Patricia Ross, 61, of Crockett. She and her passenger, a 72-year-old woman, were both pronounced dead at the scene by Houston County Justice of the Peace Clyde Black at 4:45 p.m.

The press release stated that the passenger’s name will not be released until her next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the 2016 Dodge pickup was a 39-year-old man from Elkhart. He was treated at the scene and released, the press release stated.

The wreck is still under investigation.

