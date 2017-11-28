Man barricaded in home Tuesday found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound

The situation with the man with a gun who barricaded himself in a home on Shady Bend Drive ended in a suicide.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that the situation began as a welfare check call from an out of town family member. The relative said the person may be barricaded in his home with a gun.



Pebsworth said that when patrol officers arrived, they did not receive any response from the man inside the home, so the Special Response Team was called. After the team arrived, there was still no response from the man, so they made entry into the home, and, Pebsworth said, found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Billy Ball has ordered an autopsy, according to police.



Previous story:

Police responded to a home where a person was barricaded inside on Tuesday.

"We have made contact with neighbors, and some have left by choice," a post on the Lufkin PD Facebook page stated. "The subject has made no threats of violence toward us, but we are proceeding with caution to ensure the safety of him, his neighbors, and our officers."

The post urged motorists to avoid Shady Bend Drive and the intersection of Shady Bend Drive and Renfro Drive.

In addition to the Lufkin PD patrol units that responded, the LPD Special Response Team was called out to the scene.

The people in the neighboring homes have been instructed to stay inside until the incident is over.

