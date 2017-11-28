Polk County grand jury indicts 4 in connection to home invasion, kidnapping

A Polk County grand jury has indicted four people in connections to allegations that they broke into a home in Indian Springs on Sept. 20, kidnapped a man, and then assaulted him.

The grand jury indicted Christopher James Dorn, 18, Shonda Lorraine Lawson, 34, Carson Mahoney Smith, 22, and Dalton Gip Wells, 18, all of Livingston, on felony burglary with the intent to commit another felony charges. Lawson was also indicted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, and Wells was also indicted on an aggravated kidnapping charge.

Dorn, Lawson, and Wells are still being held in the Polk County Jail. Smith has been released on bail. Dorn’s bail amount has been set at $50,000, and Lawson’s bail amount has been set at $25,000. Wells’ collective bail amount has been set at $65,000.

A press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office stated that the kidnapping and assault occurred on Sept. 20. Eventually, the alleged victim was able to break free from his captors, and he made his way through a wooded area to a home off of Richardson Road.

According to the press release, the alleged victim was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for assault-related injuries and later released.

While he was at the hospital, the victim told detectives that three men and a woman entered his home by force and stole several items before they forced him into a vehicle, the press release stated. The man was allegedly bound with tape and assaulted by the suspects before he managed to escape.

