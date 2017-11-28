Livingston man wanted on child sex abuse charge

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Livingston man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Matthew Edward Ward, 23, is wanted on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to a press release, the sheriff’s office received a call on Nov. 17 concerning allegations of sexual abuse.

Detectives with the office began interviewing a child victim, who made outcries of sexual abuse and detectives determined the suspect is Ward.

Anyone with information on Ward’s whereabouts are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 936-327-6810.

