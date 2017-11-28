Livingston man wanted on child sex abuse charge

Today over half of Groveton elementary students left Target with a brand new pair of shoes.More >>
Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department said that the situation began as a welfare check from an out-of-town family member.More >>
A group of students at Anderson Elementary School in Lufkin were recognized Tuesday by Microsoft. The tech company recently released a coding and design software, called 'MakeCode', that the 'Young Scholars' program for Lufkin Independent School District has been utilizing.More >>
Many may wonder what Uganda and Hurricane Harvey have in common. The Uganda Kids Choir was scheduled to bring their singing and dancing to Houston, but Hurricane Harvey at the host churches are preventing the visit.More >>
