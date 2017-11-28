Polk County Sheriff’s Office seeks info on man found dead last year

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding the disappearance of a man found dead last year.

According to a press release, Kevin Wayne Webb was reported to have been seen walking around the Indian Springs Subdivision a few hours after last being seen at his home. His remains were found in wooded area off of FM 1276 on Oct. 18, 2016.

Detectives have no reason to believe Webb’s death was the result of foul play, but are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office at 936-329-9028.

