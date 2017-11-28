Groveton High School students make a difference in their community with 'Kicks for Kids' campaign

More than half of Groveton Elementary's students left Target with a brand new pair of shoes Tuesday.

This is the third year Groveton High School has held their annual "Kicks for Kids" campaign.

High school students sold paper shoes worth $1 to raise money for the kids.

“We raised enough money to buy 53 elementary kids a brand new pair of shoes for the winter,” said high school teacher Maria Plotts.

Plotts said this holiday season, she wanted to teach her students the importance of giving back.

“I love seeing my high school kids and helping them realize that work on their part doesn't require money. You don’t have to be famous to impact someone else,” Plotts said.

Elementary teachers nominated students then names were drawn to see who would participate in this shopping experience.

Groveton High School students tell us they enjoy doing this because they know how it feels to not have a new pair of shoes.

“When I was a little kid, sometimes I didn't have the best shoes,” said Elijah Stewart, a student at Groveton High School. “I wanted to help a kid that doesn't have shoes and give them the best shoes.”

Plotts said without the help of community businesses like Target, the campaign wouldn't have been possible.

“They always go out of their way to accommodate and make the transition easy. They have extra staff, buy extra shoes, and it just makes it a really good experience for our kids,” Plotts said.

Plotts said they've raised enough money for this year's campaign, but if you are interested in helping a child get a pair of shoes next year, it's never too early to start taking donations.

