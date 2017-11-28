Nacogdoches United Way wants Giving Tuesday to raise awareness for year long giving

Kathy Griffin of Nacogdoches set up a Giving Tuesday account on her personal Facebook page to raise money for her favorite charity, Helping Other People Eat (HOPE) Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been deemed Giving Tuesday around the nation.

Through midnight donors utilizing the online giving method may have their donation's matched by other foundations.

The Gates Foundation is the most popular non-profits here in East Texas are using the donor day to create awareness that giving is important all year long.

Giving Tuesday 2017. You either grasp it by donating where you can, or you develop donor fatigue as charity after charity seek donations.

Nacogdoches County United Way Director Gary Ashcraft knows it’s reaching a specific kind of donor either way.

"They would just rather donate from their phone, on the spot, on the spur,” Ashcraft said.That's what Kathy Griffin was hoping when she set up a Giving Tuesday 2017 donor page on her personal Facebook page. Griffin is the secretary for her favorite charity, Nacogdoches Helping Other People Eat.

"So anyone that donates there, we have a match from the Gates Foundation, plus we have a match from a different donor,” Griffith said.

United Way chose not to register as a Giving Tuesday participant, but is wanting the national publicity to create awareness about charitable giving. Contributions are needed to the 2018 campaign drive which wraps up in a couple of weeks.

"We got a little off track with Harvey about a week or two,” Ashcraft said. “A week or two in our campaign is a lot of time. We have extended our campaign thru Friday, December 15."

Griffin's fundraising goal ends at midnight, but believes the message of charitable giving will remain with potential donors for at least the rest of the year.

In 2016, millions of people in 98 countries participated in a Giving Tuesday event, raising more than $177 million to support a range of organizations.

