Ugandan Kids Choir adjusts schedule for Nacogdoches performance

The children will sing and dance to create awareness about a child sponsorship program in the poverty stricken country of Uganda. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Many may wonder what Uganda and Hurricane Harvey have in common.

The Uganda Kids Choir was scheduled to bring their singing and dancing to Houston, but Hurricane Harvey at the host churches are preventing the visit.

Organizers called Grace Bible Church in Nacogdoches as another place to bring their performance and bring awareness to the child sponsorship program.

“We're having ten kids from Uganda come and they're going to sing and dance and they travel through an organization called Childcare Worldwide, and apparently it's an 11-month tour, and we're about right in the middle of it,” said Bobby Austin, the youth and family pastor at Grace Bible Church.

The performance of the Ugandan Kids Choir is Wednesday 6:45 p.m. at Grace Bible Church in Nacogdoches. The event is free to the public.

