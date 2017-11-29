Nacogdoches police searching for suspects in convenience store robbery

Nacogdoches Police Department officers are searching for two suspects in a convenience store robbery.

About 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Trip Stop No. 2 Convenience Store in the 2400 block of northeast Stallings in regards to an alarm call.

When officers arrived, they learned that two people wearing masks and armed with handguns entered the store and demanded money from a clerk. The clerk gave them an undetermined amount of cash. The suspects then fled the scene.

The case remains under investigation. To provide information on the case, contact the police department at 936-559-2607.

