Where to catch a Christmas parade in East Texas

Here's where to catch every Christmas parade in East Texas:

  • Canton
    • Parade, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 14, on the square.
  • Gladewater
    • Parade, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5. "Put a Sparkle in Your Christmas."
  • Grand Saline
    • Parade, 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 in downtown Grand Saline
  • Gun Barrel City
    • Parade, 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, on Main Street in Gun Barrel City
  • Henderson
    • Parade, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 30. The tree lighting will be at 6:00 p.m. in Heritage Square downtown. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. downtown.
  • Jacksonville
    • Parade, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 in downtown Jacksonville. Line up at Commerce and Patterson streets.
  • Kilgore
    • Parade, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28.
  • Lindale - Parade, 6 p.m., Saturday, December 2
  • Longview
    • Parade, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7 in downtown Longview
  • Lufkin
    • Parade, 6 p.m., Monday on Main Street.
  • Marshall
    • Parade, 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2.
  • Mount Pleasant
    • Christmas on the Square, 4-10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1, in downtown Mount Pleasant. There will be ice skating, tastings and photos with Santa. Event continues Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 1-6 p.m.
    • Parade, 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 in downtown Mount Pleasant
  • Mineola: Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Santa Claus will visit the gazebo
  • Nacogdoches
    • Parade, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 on Main Street. Fireworks will follow the event.
    • Festival, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 on Main Street.
  • Overton
    • Parade, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27.
  • Pittsburg: Dec. 2, 1 p.m.
  • Quitman - Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
  • Tyler
    • Parade, 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 30, in downtown Tyler
    • Christmas Tree Lighting, Thursday following the parade
  • Whitehouse
    • Parade, 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, at Whitehouse City Park
  • Winona
    • Parade, 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2

