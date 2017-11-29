East Texas FFA state finalists test leadership skills

"Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to Farmer Feud," begins Garrison High School student Hope Piazza.

The Future Farmers of America (FFA) member introduces a mock game show presented by thee Garrison Agricultural Advocacy Team. The students have a creative way of presenting the changing face of agriculture.

"Name something people think about when they hear agriculture," tells the 'contestants'.

The wrong answer is cows and pigs. Animal science is a worthy part of agriculture, but it's not the focus of FFA's Leadership Development Events.

"Future Farmers of America is an organization that has changed its name to strictly to just FFA," said Danni Amos, the agscience teacher at Garrison High School. "Because we really wanted to hone in on those students who don't specialize in farming and ranching and have no animal background."

Public speaking, decision making, communication and agriculture knowledge are developed.

Eighth grader quiz each other in preparation for this week's competition.

"Is the motion to adjourn, is it a majority vote?," could be a potential question on the

Greenhand FFA Quiz. The students actually look forward to taking a test to illustrate their FFA knowledge.

"I'm just proud of us as a team that we worked together and work hard so we can build up to our accomplishments," said 8th grader Rylee Blackshear.

Census findings tell us the next generation is needed to sustain agriculture.



The Farmer Feud brings factual information.

"Research found that the average age of farmers is 58 years old," states Jessica Box, a Garrison High School sophomore.

Freshman, Madison Chanowski adds, "Farmers are the stewards of the land; the cornerstones of our agricultural community."

Young people learn they can be ready for any kind of future with FFA guidance.

Freshman Talon Wright said in the presentation FFA has the important mission, "to prepare [members] to be leaders in agriculture, business and in industry."

Junior, Amber Rodriguez stated more about agriculture. "It is a business, it is a science, and it's an art."

The team may receive another banner to add to its already covered agri-science walls. The bigger prize is an opportunity to promote the agriculture industry on all levels.