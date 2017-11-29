Angelina County man arrested after leading pursuit with stolen vehicle

A Lufkin man is behind bars after leading officers on a pursuit in Angelina County this afternoon.

Jose A. Cazares, 37 was arrested after leading a pursuit with a stolen vehicle.

According to the Angelina County sheriff’s office, the pursuit began after a sheriff’s deputy responded to a call of a stolen vehicle.

When Deputy Nick arrived at the scene, he was met by a woman who filed the complaint, who told him she saw a man drive by in her brother’s truck.

According to authorities, the complainant called and asked her brother if he had lent his truck to someone. The complainant’s brother confirmed he only lent his truck to his son for fishing.

A description of the vehicle was later broadcasted to all units. When a deputy spotted the suspected vehicle, Cazares fled away.

Cazares was arrested after the vehicle came to a stop at a residence in Ironwood. He was then booked into the Angelina County jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle.

