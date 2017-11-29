Jasper radio station owner, former town mayor arrested

A Jasper radio station is reporting its owner and former town mayor has been arrested for assaulting another former mayor.

KJAS.com reports James Mikel Lout, 62, punched Randy Sayers in the face during a verbal argument at Sayers' business.

KJAS.com reports the fight happened on Nov. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at 138 West Lamar St.

"Lout said that he and Sayers were engaged in a verbal argument. Lout said that Sayers got up from his desk and approached him and said 'You think that I'm a [expletive]?' Lout said Sayers 'bowed up on me,' and Lout said that he then punched Sayers in the face," KJAS reports.

Lout's attorney issued the following statement to KJAS:

"There was a day when two men who decided to settle a dispute could pair off, get in a fight and it was over. Now it seems if you stand up for yourself all you can count on is being arrested.

Mike Lout clearly acted in self-defense but was arrested because of the local personalities and politics involved.

It is unfortunate that this fight occurred, but Mike Lout chose to act in self-defense rather than resort to cowardly submission.

Mike Lout maintains his innocence and looks forward to being completely exonerated of these charges".

According to KJAS, Lout served as mayor from 2009 to 2015. Sayers was elected mayor in 2015 and resigned on Friday.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.