Saying good riddance to a very active 2017 Atlantic hurricane season

The last day of November signifies the end of the Atlantic hurricane season. And with good riddance, we can put 2017 to bed as it was the most active hurricane season we have experienced since 2005.

Overall, we had seventeen named storms that formed throughout the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico. Ten of those storms became hurricanes, and six were major hurricanes, which are category three strength or stronger.

Hurricane Harvey was the first major hurricane to make landfall in the continental United States since Wilma did that back in that very active year of 2005.

Harvey, Irma, and Jose all reached category four status, which was the first time we had ever had three consecutive Atlantic named storms reach that strength.

The combination of warmer than normal sea surface temperatures, light wind shear, and a lack of Saharan dust led to a favorable environment for tropical waves to develop, and ultimately, strengthen into many hurricanes this year.

