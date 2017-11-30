Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 11/3017

Ocean Buffet at 3613 North Street: 18 demerits for crab legs needed to be discarded, improper cold hold temperatures, grease bin area needed to be cleaned up, foods not stored properly in cooler and freezer, chips needed to be discarded, thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, old ice up front needed to be discarded, improper thawing for crab legs, two utensils needed to be re-cleaned and re-sanitized, floors, walls, and vents not kept clean, dumpster needed to be cleaned, debris in dumpster area, floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable, and strong odors in dumpster and grease bin areas.

Casa Tomas at 1514 North Street: 10 demerits for prep cooler at wrong cold hold temperature, excess grease spillage near dumpster needed to be cleaned up, use-by dates needed, dumpster lids not kept closed, missing or water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced or repaired, floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Crockpot Annie’s at 1008 East Main: 8 demerits for spray bottles not labeled, no hot water in bathrooms, thermometers not provided for freezers, and ice scoop not kept in clean container.

Nijaya at 4919 North Street, Suites 104 and 105: 8 demerits for buckets of sauce not stored properly, visible thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, paper towels needed at all hand wash sinks, grease bin and area around it needed to be cleaned up, and wall areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Cotton Patch at 3117 North Street: 6 demerits for back flow preventer needed for outside hose, ice scoop stored improperly, dumpster lids not kept closed, scattered trash in dumpster area, grease bin area needed to be power washed, water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be repaired or replaced.

Kinfolk’s at 4817 Northwest Stallings Drive 5 demerits for sweet potatoes not stored properly, one spatula needed to be discarded, ceiling vents not kept clean, and floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Walmart Neighborhood Market Deli and Grill at 1030 North University Drive: 4 demerits for visible thermometer and paper towels not provided for all hand wash sinks.

Panda Express at 1602 North Street: 3 demerits for cap needed on cleaning solution and solution not labeled.

Kroger Deli and Bakery Department at 3205 North University Drive: 3 demerits for self-serve bread needed to be labeled and overhead vent not kept clean.

Walmart Fuel Center at 1028 North University Drive: 0 demerits.