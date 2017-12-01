Suspect in Chevron robbery turns himself in to Nacogdoches Police Department

A day after he allegedly robbed the Chevron convenience store at the corner of University Drive and Martinsville, the suspect turned himself in to the Nacogdoches Police Department.

Darrell Twain Forney, 47, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony robbery charge. His bail amount has been set at $25,000.

Sgt. Greg Sowell, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department said that Forney turned himself in to police on Thursday in connection to the robbery, which occurred late Wednesday night. The probable cause affidavit stated that Forney approached an NPD officer in the 200 block of West Hospital Street Thursday and said he wanted to turn himself in for a robbery he committed at 1000 North University on Wednesday.

After he was advised of his Miranda rights, Forney admitted to the crime to an NPD officer and an NPD investigator, and it was recorded on video and audio.

The affidavit stated that Forney was wearing the same clothes he had been wearing during the robbery, and he still had some of the stolen property in his possession. He was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

Sowell said Thursday that the suspect demanded money, and he kept reaching into his waistband, indicating that he had a weapon. The clerk gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash, and the man fled on foot.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.