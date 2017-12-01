Fort Worth PD recruiting video features Chewbacca from 'Star Wars'

FORT WORTH, TX (KTRE) - Who said police officers don’t have a sense of humor?

A recruitment video from the Fort Worth Police Department featuring a certain Wookie from the “Star Wars” movies has gone viral.

The light-hearted video was posted on the Fort Worth Police Department’s Facebook page on Nov. 29, and since then, it has been viewed 1.6 million times and shared almost 23,000 times.

“We know things have been tough for Chewbacca lately,” the Facebook post states. “We hoped that we could find a place for him within our department. Did it go well? You decide.”

The video opens with a Fort Worth PD corporal going over the duty assignments with a group of officers. He tells one officer, “Jimmy, you get the Wookie.”

Jimmy replies, “I’m sorry. Did you say the rookie?”

At that point, the corporal tells him, “No. The Wookie.”

Then the video follows the Fort Worth PD officer and Chewbacca throughout the rest of the day. They take part in a traffic stop, practice at the gun range, and take part in martial arts training.

The ending crawl opens with, “Attention, rookies! Welcome to the Fort Worth Police Department!”

