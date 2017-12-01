Deep East Texas schools victims of state data breach

The Texas Department of Agriculture has announced that an employee’s state-issued laptop computer was compromised through a malicious ransomware attack. A few Deep East Texas schools are among those listed as those affected.

According to the press release, the school districts of Big Sandy-Dallardsville, Central, Pineywoods Community Academy and Etoile may be impacted by the ransomware.

According to TDA, more than 700 students across the state may have had sensitive personal information exposed by an unauthorized person.

The TDA is recommending affected students or parents of the affected students contact the three major credit bureaus and activate a fraud alert on behalf of the students at the listed schools.

TDA has provided guidance for those impacted at their website.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.