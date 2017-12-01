Sheriff's Office: Nacogdoches man arrested after 7 malnourished dogs found at home

A 17-year-old Nacogdoches man turned himself in to authorities Thursday in connection to allegations that sevens dogs found at a home on County Road 566 appeared to be malnourished.

Some of the dogs were chained without shelter, and others were inside kennels with no access to food or water, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Dakota Wayne Harrell is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on seven Class A misdemeanor cruelty to non-livestock animal charges. No bail amounts have been set for the charges.

According to a press release, NCSO deputies were dispatched out to a home on CR 566 on Nov. 2 in reference to possible animal cruelty. When they arrived at the scene, they found seven dogs that appeared to be malnourished.

“Deputies observed that some dogs were chained and had no shelter,” the press release stated. “Some dogs were inside kennels and had no food or water. The animals appeared to be malnourished and showed other apparent medical issues that had been caused from neglect.”

When the NCSO deputies talked to the neighbors, they were told that no one had been seen at the home for several days, the press release stated. The neighbors also said they had never seen anyone taking care of the animals.

On Nov. 3, NCSO deputies obtained a warrant from Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace David Perkins. After the animals were seized, they were taken to the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter for medical treatment and proper care.

“Deputies contacted the suspect and found out from him that he had not fed the animals in over a week,” the press release stated. “Deputies continued the investigation and found more probable cause that the suspect had neglected the animals and not properly cared for them.”

A hearing was held on Nov. 5, and the animals were awarded to the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter.

NCSO deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Harrell on Nov. 22, and he turned himself in on the seven cruelty to animal charges on Thursday. He was then booked into the county jail.

