Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office: Recent parolee arrested for sex assault of child

Deputies with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Cushing man Friday morning in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted an underage girl multiple times over the course of more than month and a half.

Dwayne Scott Steel was booked into the Rusk County Jail on a first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a child charge. A press release stated that he will be transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail within the next few days.

The press release stated that Steel had been recently paroled from the Texas Department of Corrections. It also said he had been living in a home in Cushing.

“The Sheriff Office received the initial report on 11-17-2017 when an outcry was made by a child who is less than 14 years of age,” the press release stated. “A forensic interview and SANE exam was conducted by the Harold’s House in Nacogdoches, Texas. “

According to the press release, NCSO detectives found enough probable cause to get an arrest warrant for Steel. They also allegedly found that steel had continuously sexually assaulted the victim at a Nacogdoches County home for more than a month and a half.

The warrant was obtained Friday morning. NCSO detectives contacted the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and asked the agency to pick Steel up at his job site in that county. RCSO deputies arrested Steel at about 11:30 a.m. Friday and took him to the Rusk County Jail.

