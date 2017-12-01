Angelina College hosts welding contest

Troy Edwards is the welding instructor at Angelina College and wanted to give younger welders the opportunity to showcase their skills.

"Well it was something that I wanted to do because I competed in contest when I was in high school and I wanted to do something similar to that," he said.

Which is what he did, making this year's welding contest the fifth one Angelina College has hosted.

Twenty-three high schools throughout East Texas came out Friday to win the title as one of the top ten welding groups.

"What they're doing is not real extensive," Edwards said. "It's just a simple cut and a couple of wells and they're gonna be judge on the aspects of the weld itself."

Four of Lufkin's very own high school students competed in this contest and say the preparation in class was intense.

"If we messed up we had to re-do our plates and we had to cut a new set of plates." "Every time if he said we missed a spot we had to re-do it again."

But overall the team members want to represent the city of Lufkin with a win.

"Everybody is coming to our hometown Lufkin and we're happy to represent us and we've been practicing hard for this competition and hopefully all our hard work pays off and we get the win,"

The competition is a way for young welders to network and see what the local college welding program has to offer.

"It gives the students a chance to come and see the college campus, see what we have to offer, see the equipment that we have in addition to actually getting out there and competing against their peers for the ride of winning," Edwards said.

Alexis Castillo of Kilgore won the contest. Dakota Stockman of Lufkin finished second.

