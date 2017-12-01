Former State Supported Living Center employee indicted for sexual assault

An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a Crockett man accused of facilitating a sexual encounter between two residents and then taking part himself.

Harvey Martin Stewart Jr., 40, is charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Stewart in September after they received a report of a sexual assault from the Inspector General’s Office.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim said Stewart told her and her boyfriend he would allow them to have sex together as a Christmas present. During the sexual encounter, Stewart allegedly sexually assaulted the victim and had her perform a sex act on him.

The grand jury also indicted the following:

Mauricio Cortez Chacon, 48, of Lufkin, on a charge of indecency with a child. He is accused of touching a 16-year-old girl inappropriately in August.

Jacob C. Torres, 21, of Lufkin, on a charge of bribery. He is accused of smuggling synthetic marijuana in to at least two inmates in exchange for money. He was arrested on the charge back in February.

