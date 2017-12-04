Hudson police investigating death of boy, 15, who fell out of pickup

Hudson Police Chief Jimmy Casper has confirmed his department is investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who fell out of the bed of a pickup nearly two weeks ago.

Hunter Mrusek died at a Lufkin hospital on Nov. 22.

Casper said Mrusek was helping his family move from one house to another and riding in the bed of a pickup on FM 706, just south of Evans Gann Road, around 6 p.m. He was holding down a mattress when a gust of wind picked up the mattress and took Mrusek with it and both landed on the road.

Casper said they will turn the investigation over to the district attorney’s office once it is complete and that office will determine if criminal charges should be pursued.

According to his obituary, Mrusek had moved to Hudson a year ago and played on the JV basketball and baseball teams.

