Sheriff's Office: 47-year-old Huntington woman pointed gun in 'road rage' incident

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year-old woman on Friday in connection to allegations that she pulled a gun and pointed it at another driver on U.S. Highway 69 South.

Jennifer Gail Davis, of Huntington, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on three charges - unlawfully carrying a weapon, deadly conduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis was released from the jail later Friday after she posted a bail amount of $3,500.

According to a post on Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches’ Facebook page, the ACSO received a 911 call about an incident on Highway 69 South in which a person pulled a gun and pointed it at another drive.

The incident was witnessed by Deputy A.J. Noel, who was off duty at the time. He called the report into dispatch, and another ACSO deputy was sent out to that area.

“The suspect vehicle turned off of HWY 69 and traveled to Charlie Porter Rd before coming to a stop,” the Facebook stated. “Deputy Noel contacted the suspect and detained her at that location until Officer Mitchell with Huntington PD and Sgt. Molandes with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department arrived on location.”

When the on-duty deputy searched Davis’ vehicle, he found a hand gun, and it was collected as evidence, the Facebook post stated.

After the victim gave a statement, and Noel told the other deputy what he had seen, Davis was arrested for deadly conduct and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Davis was transported to the county jail, and she was found to be hiding drug paraphernalia in her clothes, the Facebook post stated.

