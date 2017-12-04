DPS identifies driver, passenger killed in Sabine County wreck

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a double fatality in the major wreck along Highway 96.

Those killed in the wreck, which DPS says was caused by an SUV hydroplaning into oncoming traffic, were Scott Morris, 51, and Kandy Nichols, 45, both of Mittie, Louisiana.

A child, age 5, was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, as was the driver of the other vehicle.

According to DPS, the wreck between a pickup and an SUV occurred about 4:16 p.m.

The road is closed, and traffic is being detoured on to FM 201, according to Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Rhonda Oaks.

"Prepare for delays as this scene clears," Oaks said.

