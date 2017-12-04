DPS identifies driver, passenger killed in Sabine County wreck

Child endangerment charges have been filed against the Lufkin woman who is believed to have been behind the wheel in a fatal June 12 auto-pedestrian incident in which she fled the scene and later crashed her Dodge Charger into a tree.More >>
Child endangerment charges have been filed against the Lufkin woman who is believed to have been behind the wheel in a fatal June 12 auto-pedestrian incident in which she fled the scene and later crashed her Dodge Charger into a tree.More >>
Game wardens from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department arrested two men early Sunday morning in connection to allegations that they poached three deer at a Houston County ranch and then crashed their pickup through a fence after the property owner tried to stop them.More >>
Game wardens from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department arrested two men early Sunday morning in connection to allegations that they poached three deer at a Houston County ranch and then crashed their pickup through a fence after the property owner tried to stop them.More >>
A Houston County judge sentenced the second of the four men who robbed the Lovelady State Bank to 45 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Tuesday.More >>
A Houston County judge sentenced the second of the four men who robbed the Lovelady State Bank to 45 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Tuesday.More >>
A Lufkin toddler's Cochlear ear piece was stolen from her mother's vehicle in the 800 block of Sandybrook Drive Monday.More >>
A Lufkin toddler's Cochlear ear piece was stolen from her mother's vehicle in the 800 block of Sandybrook Drive Monday.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that a major wreck has just occurred on U.S. Highway 96 in Sabine County.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that a major wreck has just occurred on U.S. Highway 96 in Sabine County.More >>