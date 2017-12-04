TxDOT: US 96 closed in Sabine County after major wreck

The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that a major wreck has just occurred on U.S. Highway 96 in Sabine County.

The wreck occurred Monday afternoon, according to Rhonda Oaks, a TxDOT spokeswoman. The road is closed, and traffic is being detoured on to FM 201, Oaks said.

"Prepare for delays as this scene clears," Oaks said.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.