East Texas gun instructors give input on concealed carry bill

A new bill, this week, landing on the House floor would allow gun owners with a state-issued concealed carry permit to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons.More >>
In just three days, Americans can access the most recent demographics collected annually through the U.S. Census American Community Survey.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that a major wreck has just occurred on U.S. Highway 96 in Sabine County.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year-old woman on Friday in connection to allegations that she pulled a gun and pointed it at another driver on U.S. Highway 69 South.More >>
