East Texas gun instructors give input on concealed carry bill

A new bill that will on the House floor this week would allow gun owners with a state-issued concealed-carry permit to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons.



“Well my first thought is how they going to make all the states accept the same requirements?” said Patsy Dunks, a conceal-carry instructor.



Dunks, the a co-owner of Ordinary Citizen, said supports the bill because it will certainly make carrying a firearm easier for those who frequently travel.



“Texas has reciprocity with about 26 states,” Dunks said.

However that leaves 24 states that don't have reciprocity with Texas. That's where it poses a challenge. Luke Tarbutton, another instructor with Shoot Perfect ETX, recounted his recent trip to Pennsylvania.



“Maryland does not have reciprocity with the state of Texas. So we had to drive around the state of Maryland in order to get to Pennsylvania,” Tarbutton said. “Go through another state, put more wear on our vehicles, more time not having fun with the family all because we couldn't drive through a state.”



Reports indicate that if passed, this reciprocity measure would allow gun owners to travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state laws or civil suits.



“It's a big win, not only for the NRA, but it will be a big win for all legal gun owners that want to legally able to defend themselves when they travel,” Tarbutton said.



However for Dunks, this measure also raises questions on how it will be implemented. With each state having their own standards on gun laws, she wonders how the bill will be consistent across state borders.

Currently, under the bill, the application process and requirements to obtain a concealed carry would still be left up to individual states. If the bill passes in the house floor, it would require states to honor any other states' concealed carry permits.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.