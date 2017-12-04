COPY-DPS confirms double fatality in Sabine County wreck along US 96

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a double fatality in the major wreck along Highway 96.

According to DPS, the wreck between a pickup and an SUV occurred about 4:16 p.m.

The road is closed, and traffic is being detoured on to FM 201, according to Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Rhonda Oaks.

"Prepare for delays as this scene clears," Oaks said.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.