COPY-DPS confirms double fatality in Sabine County wreck along US 96

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a double fatality in the major wreck along Highway 96.
According to DPS, the wreck between a pickup and an SUV occurred about 4:16 p.m.
The road is closed, and traffic is being detoured on to FM 201, according to Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Rhonda Oaks.
"Prepare for delays as this scene clears," Oaks said.
Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.
Child endangerment charges have been filed against the Lufkin woman who is believed to have been behind the wheel in a fatal June 12 auto-pedestrian incident in which she fled the scene and later crashed her Dodge Charger into a tree.More >>
Child endangerment charges have been filed against the Lufkin woman who is believed to have been behind the wheel in a fatal June 12 auto-pedestrian incident in which she fled the scene and later crashed her Dodge Charger into a tree.More >>
Game wardens from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department arrested two men early Sunday morning in connection to allegations that they poached three deer at a Houston County ranch and then crashed their pickup through a fence after the property owner tried to stop them.More >>
Game wardens from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department arrested two men early Sunday morning in connection to allegations that they poached three deer at a Houston County ranch and then crashed their pickup through a fence after the property owner tried to stop them.More >>
A Houston County judge sentenced the second of the four men who robbed the Lovelady State Bank to 45 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Tuesday.More >>
A Houston County judge sentenced the second of the four men who robbed the Lovelady State Bank to 45 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Tuesday.More >>
A Lufkin toddler's Cochlear ear piece was stolen from her mother's vehicle in the 800 block of Sandybrook Drive Monday.More >>
A Lufkin toddler's Cochlear ear piece was stolen from her mother's vehicle in the 800 block of Sandybrook Drive Monday.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that a major wreck has just occurred on U.S. Highway 96 in Sabine County.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that a major wreck has just occurred on U.S. Highway 96 in Sabine County.More >>