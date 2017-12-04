Lufkin ISD sells over 1,500 tickets to Longview playoff game on first day

A ticket to the State Quarterfinal match up between Lufkin and Longview is a hot commodity.

The game between the two is expected to draw near-record crowds to Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, The two teams have one of the longest standing rivalries in the state. They play almost every year and the games are always close. In 2004, the two teams played at SFA in the regional semi-finals. That game drew a crowd of approximately 27,000 people. SFA's seating capacity is around 15,000 plus green space in the endzones.

There was a line already forming outside of the Lufkin ISD Administration office at 8 Monday morning. The crowd waited patiently and at 8:30 the buying of tickets began. Employees said that the crowd was steady through out the day.

Vincent Beamon graduated from Dunbar High School and always loved the rivalry between Lufkin and Longview. He was at the game in 2004 and remembers how crazy that game was.

"It was a packed house," Beamon said. "You better get there early. There are going to be people sitting in the grass. There are going to be people standing up. They will be everywhere."

For Beamon there is not a better game to be played that showcases how competitive East Texas football is.

"Back when it was the old district with both Tyler schools, Marshall and Longview it was the best," Beamon said. "Every game, no one ever knew what was going to happen. It is fantastic. East Texas is fantastic. The Pack is fantastic. Longview is going to be there but we are going to send them back home with a loss."

According to Heath Wellington with LISD, the district sold over 1,500 tickets on the first day.

"We have been extremely busy," Wethington said. "I would say if you are going to get there early and not wait until the last minute. That stadium is going to be packed."

Tickets for the game at pre-sale are $7 for adults and $4 for students. Tickets are on sale until Thursday from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm at the administration building. Tickets will be sold Friday from 8:30 am - 3 pm. Tickets bought at the game will cost $10. Everything is general admission.

Lufkin will also have a bonfire pep rally at the high school on Thursday night from 6-7pm behind the tennis courts.

