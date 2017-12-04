San Augustine looks to derail Centerville's season

The San Augustine Wolves have been rolling through opponents all season and are looking to claim the school's second state championship.

The last state title was in 2003. This year's team is 13-0 and believe they could be a better team.

"We want to be better than that team," running back KJ Davis said. "We want people to look at us as the record to beat."

To make that dream a reality, the team must travel to Palestine and knock of Centerville, a team who always fairs well in the region. Centerville is 10-3.

"This is exciting and to play a team like Centerville who is always good and going to the fourth round will make it fun," quarterback Gavin Murr said.

The team has plenty of weapons that can cause the Tigers headaches. The main threat could come through the air.

"We have not been worried about many DB's.," wide receiver Q Borders said. "We like the challenge and if we are one on one than we will take it."

The winner of the game will then move on to face either Mason or Refugio in the next round. The Wolves know that those two teams are state favorites and could cause a challenge.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.