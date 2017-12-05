Lufkin PD: Toddler's hearing aid stolen from mom's vehicle

From the Lufkin Police Department

LUFKIN, TX (News Release) - A Lufkin toddler's Cochlear ear piece was stolen from her mother's vehicle in the 800 block of Sandybrook Drive Monday.

Paul Hart said he and his wife were returning from the park with 2-year-old Phoebe sometime after noon when he noticed a Saturn key fob on the floor of their garage that did not belong to them.

Later in the day, when his wife went to get her purse from their vehicle inside the garage, she noticed the purse was missing. Inside the purse was Phoebe's "spare ear."

"I imagine the person didn't even know what they had and just threw it away," Paul Hart said. “We just want it back.”

Though the family said they can't put a price tag on Phoebe's ability to hear, a replacement costs $9,200. Phoebe received the gift of hearing just after Christmas last year and though she does have a spare, the family said the incident is disheartening.

If anyone finds a blue purse containing the ear piece, they can turn it into the Lufkin Police Department at 300 E. Shepherd Ave.

Anyone with information on this crime can call our non-emergency number at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.