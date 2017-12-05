Child endangerment charges filed against suspect in June fatal Lufkin hit and run

Child endangerment charges have been filed against the Lufkin woman who is believed to have been behind the wheel in a fatal June 12 auto-pedestrian incident in which she fled the scene and later crashed her Dodge Charger into a tree.

At the time of the incident, which claimed the life of an 80-year-old man, the woman had her 4-month-old daughter in the car with her.

Shanna Janae Ellison, 21, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on two state-jail felony endangering a child - criminal negligence charges, a Class A misdemeanor failure to identify as a fugitive/give false info charge, a Class B misdemeanor criminal trespass charge, a Class B misdemeanor theft between $100 and $750 charge, a Class B accident involving damage to vehicle more than $200 charge, a Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge, and two Class C misdemeanor traffic violations.

Ellison’s collective bail amount has been set at $43,878.

Ellison turned herself in to authorities several days after the auto pedestrian incident, which claimed the life of Manuel Escobedo.

A press release from the Lufkin Police Department stated that Escobedo was crossing martin Luther King Drive at about 8 p.m. on June 12 when he stepped into the path of the Dodge Charger Ellison was driving. According to the press release, witnesses said Escobedo lived nearby on Bonita Street and was walking home at the time of the incident.

Escobedo was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Lufkin. He was then taken to East Texas Medical Center in Tyler, where he later died.

“Upon striking Escobedo, Ellison fled the scene and was followed by a witness to FM 2251 where she wrecked out and struck a tree near Susie Street,” the press release stated. “The witness said Ellison drove erratically, reaching speeds of up to 120 mph.”

At that point, Ellison allegedly abandoned her passengers, which included a baby girl, and fled the scene of that wreck on foot. Her passengers weren’t injured in the crash, which is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the press release stated.

“I found that due to the erratic driving, Ellison placed the baby in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the investigating Texas Department of Public Safety trooper said in the affidavit. “The driver then attempted to make a right turn onto Jerri St. at a high rate of speed and lost control, striking a tree. After the second crash, Ellison again fled, this time on foot.”

