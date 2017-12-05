Child endangerment charges filed against suspect in June fatal Lufkin hit and run

Copper thieves have struck the Pine Valley Raceway near Diboll. The suspects stole copper from 10 light poles and did $100,000 worth of damage, according to Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers.More >>
Well this time of year, chances are you're studying those Christmas lists, rather than following every little change in the stock market, which is understandable. However, swift changes in the stock market are sparking a mixture of interest and concern. East Texas news got some insight from a Nacogdoches financial expert on what those changes could mean for you. Dr. Banker Phares, a senior lecturer at Stephen F. Austin State University and the director of a financial planning ...More >>
A Lufkin man has died following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.More >>
Construction began last week to repair a guard rail at highway 259 and business 59 in Nacogdoches, also known as the Garrison Y.More >>
A Lufkin toddler's Cochlear ear piece was stolen from her mother's vehicle in the 800 block of Sandybrook Drive Monday.More >>
