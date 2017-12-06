Emergency crews working fatal wreck involving 18-wheeler, pickup in Nacogdoches County

A two vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck that occurred on U.S. Highway 59 in Appleby Wednesday has claimed the life of a Nacogdoches woman.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges reported the fatal wreck on the NCSO Facebook page. The Facebook post said the wreck occurred near Tom's Grocery Store.

Amanda Woodard, a co-manager at Tom's Grocery Store, saw the wreck and immediately called 911. She said an 18-wheeler was parked on the side of Highway 59, and it obstructed the woman's view.

"A lady stopped and got some gas, tried to pull out of our parking lot," Woodard said. "Her view was obstructed by an 18-wheeler that was parked on the other side of this concrete barrier. As she was trying to pull out, she wasn't able to have a clear view, and that's when the 18-wheeler coming down 59 T-boned her in the driver's door."

Woodard said as the woman pulled out, the truck driver blew his horn, but it may have startled the woman because "she just kinda paused."

"He didn't have time to hit his brakes or respond in any way," Woodard said.

A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety press release echoed what Woodard said. According to the preliminary crash report, a 1997 GMC pickup driven by Elizabeth Gomez, 22, of Nacogdoches, failed to yield the right of way from a parking lot and was struck by a 2003 International commercial vehicle that was traveling north on Highway 59.

Gomez was pronounced dead at a Nacogdoches hospital, the press release stated.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, a 62-year-old man from Rusk, was not injured in the crash, according to the press release.

The crash is still under investigation.

