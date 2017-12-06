Hunter finds body in Jasper County

A hunter looking for a new place to hunt came across a body Tuesday evening in Jasper County.

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said dispatch received a call around 5 p.m. from a man who said he found body parts when he was looking for a place to move his deer stand.

Newman said deputies went to County Road 350 in the Erin community and secured the scene. They came back after daylight Wednesday and recovered the remains with the assistance of the Texas Rangers.

Newman said they have no way of identifying the body and do not even know its gender.

The body is being sent to a Texas Department of Public Safety forensics lab and could take up to six months to determine an identity, Newman said. The sheriff said he would guess the person has been dead for at least two years.

"More information will be released upon further results," a press release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office stated.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.