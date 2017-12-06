Grand jury indicts Crockett man accused of sexually assaulting girl

A Houston County grand jury has indicted a Crockett man accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 6.

Martin Luther King, 39, is charged with indecency with a child.

According to a previous story, a girl told a forensic interviewer “Martin did something to me” before she was asked any questions about what had happened.

During the forensic interview, the alleged victim said that King didn’t have any clothes on when he sexually assaulted her at a home in Crockett. When the interviewer showed the alleged victim a drawing of a girl, the child pointed to where King touched her inappropriately, the affidavit stated.

King was arrested on the charge in October.

The grand jury also indicted Luis Alfredo Hernandez, of Crockett, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence, three counts of endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Hernandez is accused of choking a woman, then pointing a gun at her brother. He then barricaded himself in a home with three small children for about an hour, according to an arrest affidavit, before police arrested him.

