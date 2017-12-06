Lufkin PD serves warrant on Bancorp South robbery suspect at jail

A Lufkin Police Department detective served a warrant on the suspect in robbery that occurred at BancorpSouth on Nov. 21 at the Angelina County Jail Wednesday.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department said that Det. Starlan Glawson served a warrant on Kristopher Montalvo, 29, of Zavalla, at the Angelina County Jail in connection to the Nov. 21 robbery of BancorpSouth.

Officer David Casper arrested Montalvo on Nov. 30 on a parole warrant after he went to check out a a report that Montalvo was wearing white latex gloves and acting strangely at the Frank Avenue Walgreen's store, Pebsworth said. He also had a criminal mischief warrant out of Jasper.

Casper noticed during their exchange that Montalvo resembled the robber in the BancorpSouth surveillance video and alerted Glawson.

"Glawson met with Montalvo the following day, and Montalvo confessed to the crime," Pebsworth said. "Montalvo claimed he was on drugs and had trouble remembering most of the incident in which he walked into the bank and slid the teller a note claiming he had a gun and demanding money. He did not display a weapon during the incident."

