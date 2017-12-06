SFA goes to special efforts to see student with sick child receives class ring

A Crockett man is speaking out after three of his whitetail deer were illegally killed on his property Sunday.More >>
A Crockett man is speaking out after three of his whitetail deer were illegally killed on his property Sunday.More >>
Close to 25,000 people are expected to flood Stephen F. Austin State University's campus, Saturday, for the 6A, state quarter final, Lufkin against Longview. As a result, parking is expected to be harder to find.More >>
Close to 25,000 people are expected to flood Stephen F. Austin State University's campus, Saturday, for the 6A, state quarter final, Lufkin against Longview. As a result, parking is expected to be harder to find.More >>
In an early morning raid in 1941, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor killed more than 2,400 Americans.More >>
In an early morning raid in 1941, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor killed more than 2,400 Americans.More >>
For many, good food and cheer are as much a part of the holidays as gift giving. The over indulgence often leads to people wanting to get in shape. HMore >>
For many, good food and cheer are as much a part of the holidays as gift giving. The over indulgence often leads to people wanting to get in shape. HMore >>
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office have dropped charges against a Joaquin man accused of taking money raised to benefit a cancer patient after he re-paid the money.More >>
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office have dropped charges against a Joaquin man accused of taking money raised to benefit a cancer patient after he re-paid the money.More >>