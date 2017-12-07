Lufkin vs. Longview playoff game causes increase in parking awareness

Close to 25,000 people are expected to flood Stephen F. Austin State University's campus, Saturday, for the 6A state quarter final, when Lufkin will play Longview.

The massive amount of football fans will be added to the fact that SFA is also hosting a basketball game, at the same time. As a result, SFA interim assistant police chief Amanda Kennedy said that the department is helping out by highlighting SFA's parking options.

"There is a large parking garage on Wilson Drive that they can park in," Kennedy said. "There's also the Aikman parking garage located right here by our offices, so we're encouraging people to park in those. The northern end of the commuter lot will be open as well for people to park there. The south end of it we are going to cone off for basketball, so people for basketball will still have places."

SFA police will be on hand on the day of the game to point all fans in the right direction.

"Don't impede traffic or park behind other people," said Kennedy. "Parking on University is not going to happen, not supposed to."

According to a Lufkin Independent School District press release, four shuttle buses will be available to the game for Panther fans on Saturday from the Lufkin ISD Transportation Department located at 811 S. Timberland Drive. There will be four buses available on a first come, first serve basis.

Departure time from the transportation department will be at 11:30 a.m. The bus will leave to come back immediately following the game. With limited parking available at SFA on Saturday, the district wanted to provide this free shuttle service to the community.

Pre-sale game tickets are available at Admin downtown from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. Adult tickets are $7 and student are $4. Tickets at the gate are $10.

Other Panther fans are hoping their early arrivals will save them any trouble.

"I'm going to do the same thing," said Lufkin graduate Kelly Dickinson. "I'm probably going to be the first one there and the last one to leave, and we're going to be celebrating this victory for days to come."

Parking in both garages and in the commuter lot will be free.

